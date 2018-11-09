ELECTION: Tuesday turnout and other stats

Today’s King County Elections count is the last one due out until Monday. So with most – not all – ballots counted, here’s how some key stats have turned out so far:

34th Legislative District – 77,700 ballots returned so far, out of 100,380 “active registered voters”

City of Seattle – 363,532 ballots returned so far, of 463,432 “active registered voters”

Entire county – 963,699 of 1,294,184

(Past elections’ countywide turnout #’s going back to the turn of the millennium are here.)

Here are the numbers from nearby dropboxes (which closed at 8 pm Election Night, so these numbers would seem to be final or close to it):

West Seattle Junction – 4,775

High Point – 8,699

White Center – 5,503

South Park – 1,472

The county says 381,746 ballots came in via dropboxes. Final election certification is set for November 27th – here’s the calendar.