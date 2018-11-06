West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

46℉

ELECTION RESULTS: Joe Nguyen leads 34th District State Senate race

November 6, 2018 8:10 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

8:10 PM: In the race to see who will take the State Senate seat from which 34th District Sen. Sharon Nelson (D-Maury Island) is retiring, the first results are in:

Joe Nguyen 57.4%
Shannon Braddock 42.6%

8:17 PM: Nguyen has already spoken to his jubilant supporters at Drunky’s Two Shoes in White Center; we’ll add the video when we return to HQ.

9:24 PM: Braddock’s campaign tells us she will have a statement later.

Nguyen’s presumed victory makes history – he will be the state’s first Vietnamese-American legislator and the 34th District’s first legislator of color. He is the son of refugees, born in White Center, raised in Burien, now living in West Seattle, a manager at Microsoft, father of two, husband of a Highline Public Schools teacher. Personal backgrounds were the main differentiating factors between Nguyen and Braddock in the campaign; on the issues, they were nearly identical, both self-described progressive Democrats.

Share This

5 Replies to "ELECTION RESULTS: Joe Nguyen leads 34th District State Senate race"

  • PigeonRidge Ben November 6, 2018 (8:25 pm)
    Reply

    If the lead holds, Congratulations Joe! 

  • Jort November 6, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    The choice of post-election party locations (Nguyen, Drunky Two Shoes, White Center vs. Braddock, Admiral Pub, Admiral Neighborhood) says a lot about the communities these candidates care about! Was the Nordstrom Grill not available?

    • WSB November 6, 2018 (9:34 pm)
      Reply

      In most cases, candidates in district races stick to somewhere in the district for their Election Night events. No Nordstrom anywhere in the 34th. Sometimes it’s a matter of who has room. For the primary, Nguyen was at Ounces in North Delridge, while Braddock was at Pizzeria 22 in Admiral

  • Tamsen November 6, 2018 (9:31 pm)
    Reply

    I don’t agree that they were “nearly identical in their views ” as Joe Nguyen was not supported by PACS or charter schools. And ran a grand roots campaign. 

    • WSB November 6, 2018 (9:43 pm)
      Reply

      “Their views” refers to what they said – in the numerous forums we covered, as well as interviews – not to who supported them or contributed to them. – TR

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.