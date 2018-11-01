ELECTION 2018: Vote by Tuesday! 2 West Seattle Junction notes – including cake

Two West Seattle Junction notes with just days to go until Tuesday’s voting deadline:

NEW BALLOT BOX REMINDER: We first told you two weeks ago about the new King County Elections dropbox on the south side of Alaska west of California. It’s open around the clock until 8 pm (sharp!) on Tuesday, and two parking spaces by the box are reserved for dropoff, as shown in our photo. West Seattle’s other KCE dropbox is on the south side of SW Raymond east of 35th SW, by High Point Library. And of course you no longer need a stamp to send your ballot in the USPS mail (but however/wherever you send it, you’ll want to verify that it’s going to get postmarked by Tuesday).

‘ELECTION DAY CAKE’: West Seattle-residing chef and cookbook author Kim O’Donnel tells WSB she will be at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market for about an hour Sunday morning (November 4, 10:30-11:30 am-ish) with samples of “Election Day Cake” as part of this fun and flavorful election-related project for which she runs an Instagram account:

The backstory is in our calendar listing, along with the recipe.