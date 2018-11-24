COUNTDOWN: One week to West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting 2018! What’s different this year

(WSB photos from 2017 Tree Lighting and Night Market)

One week from tonight – on Saturday, December 1st – you’re invited to the biggest celebration of the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays season – the Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Night Market, in and around Junction Plaza Park.

One big difference this year: Rather than an extended tree-lighting ceremony with speeches and songs, there’ll be entertainment throughout the Night Market, and then a simple, fun gathering at 6 pm with Santa lighting the tree. From the West Seattle Junction Association, here’s the schedule:

*Night Market starts at 3 pm

*Endolyne Children’s Choir, 4 pm

*The Not-Its, 4:30 pm

*Mode Music Studios, 5:30 pm

*School of Rock West Seattle, 5:45 pm

*Santa lights the tree, 6 pm

*Night Market continues until 7 pm

It’s a bigger Night Market than ever, in the street on SW Alaska between California and 42nd – more than 40 local artists/vendors selling handmade goods.