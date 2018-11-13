CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Raging Bulls make it to state quarterfinals

Thanks to James Ross for sending the report and photo!

Congratulations to the West Seattle Raging Bulls boys soccer team for winning the South Sound United League (SSUL) U12 group to advance to the quarter-finals of the Washington State Youth Soccer Recreational Cup! The Raging Bulls outmatched five of the best clubs from South King and Pierce counties and now will represent the South Puget Sound district (District 3) for the State title.

The Raging Bulls held on in a thrilling match against another team competing in the West Seattle Soccer Club, the West Seattle Spurs. I believe the WS Spurs also advance to the State tournament, which is a true testament to the outstanding local talent and coaches we are lucky to have in WSSC!!

The WYSA Recreational Cup State Tournament championship weekend will be held December 1-2 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. We are very proud of our team and look forward to bringing the State title back to West Seattle!

P.S. – This is the second team Coach Eric has brought to the Recreational Cup. His WS Red Bulls team (featuring two older brothers of players on his current team) won the State Championship in 2015!

The WS Raging Bulls consist of:

Brady Murphy

Caden Ross

Cody Buehring

Grant Williams

Jack Madden

Landon Pugh

Lane Anderson

Luca Gomez

Luke Brown

Nick Beardemphl

Nolan Polaski

Owen Christianson

Ryan Typpi

Will Furman

Head Coach Eric Beardemphl

Assistant Coach Matt Pugh

Assistant Coach Justin Buehring

Good Luck to them in the next round!!