Celebration of life on Sunday for Cole Luffman

Family and friends will gather this Sunday to remember Cole Luffman, 26:

Nicholas “Cole” Luffman passed away on November 12, 2018.

Lifelong resident of (Alki) West Seattle and graduate of West Seattle High School.

A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at the Alki Beach Bathhouse from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Please share memories of Cole on the guestbook at emmickfunerals.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle.