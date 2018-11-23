Celebration of life on Sunday for Cole Luffman

Family and friends will gather this Sunday to remember Cole Luffman, 26:
Nicholas “Cole” Luffman passed away on November 12, 2018.
Lifelong resident of (Alki) West Seattle and graduate of West Seattle High School.
A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at the Alki Beach Bathhouse from 12 pm to 4 pm.
