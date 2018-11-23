West Seattle, Washington

Celebration of life on Sunday for Cole Luffman

November 23, 2018 7:43 pm
Family and friends will gather this Sunday to remember Cole Luffman, 26:

Nicholas “Cole” Luffman passed away on November 12, 2018.

Lifelong resident of (Alki) West Seattle and graduate of West Seattle High School.

A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at the Alki Beach Bathhouse from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Please share memories of Cole on the guestbook at emmickfunerals.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle.

(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries by request, free of charge. Please e-mail the text, and a photo if available, to editor@westseattleblog.com)

