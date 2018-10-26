West Seattle scene: Lafayette Elementary’s 2018 Walk-A-Thon

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood, as Big Bird‘s old friend Mister Rogers might have said, as Lafayette Elementary‘s 2018 Walk-A-Thon unfolded throughout the day.

Kids from all grades – preschool through 5th – took turns out in the schoolyard.

Pledges were collected and the PTA hoped to eventually reach a fundraising goal of $60,000. Bake sale too!

Want to help them reach the goal? You can still contribute online.

