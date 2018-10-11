West Seattle Art Walk and more for your Thursday

(Wednesday night moon at dusk, photographed by James Tilley)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FALL ART WALK: New quarter, new venue list:

Tonight’s Art Walk runs 5 pm to “late,” as usual. Be sure to note the venues that offer food/drink specials as well as those with artists. Special spotlight on Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our preview explains why. Also: Judith Rayl‘s photography show “Reconciliation: Exploring Beautiful Intersections Between Nature and the Human-Made” opens at Wallflower Custom Framing (4735 42nd SW; WSB sponsor). See more artist previews on the official WSAW website!

‘COMING OUT DAY’ CELEBRATION: First-ever celebration at Hiawatha Community Center, 5-7 pm, as previewed here. (2700 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm at Southwest Library, this month’s event co-presented by the library and Southwest Seattle Historical Society offers you the opportunity to “hear Cherie Tucker read from her historical novel, ‘Hope Chest‘.” (9010 35th SW)

SECOND THURSDAY OUT! 6 pm, meet at the Senior Center of West Seattle to start this monthly night out for LGBTQ community members and friends. (4217 SW Oregon)

OPEN MICROPHONE: Singers and musicians of all genres are welcome at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘SKELETON CREW’: 7:30 pm curtain time at ArtsWest. Tickets available online by going here. (4711 California SW)

AS ALWAYS, THERE’S MORE … see our complete calendar here.