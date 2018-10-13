VIDEO: More chances to see 34th District State Senate candidates before you vote

This past week, 34th District State Senate candidates Shannon Braddock and Joe Nguyen spoke with the Admiral Neighborhood Association at its regular every-other-month meeting. This time, the format wasn’t the usual side-by-side format; each candidate was given time to speak and to answer questions. Here’s our video – dimly lit because that’s the way it is at the venue, The Sanctuary at Admiral:

Before your ballot arrives in the mail around the end of this coming week, you have two more chances to see the candidates in West Seattle:

-Wednesday (October 17th), 7 pm Delridge Neighborhoods District Council forum in Olympic Hall at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

-Thursday (October 18th), 6:30 pm West Seattle Chamber of Commerce forum at the DAV Hall (4857 Delridge Way SW)

Both are open to all. Voting deadline is November 6th.