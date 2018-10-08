TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch and advance alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:55 AM: Good morning and welcome to the new week! No official alert so far but a tipster says a stalled semitruck is blocking a lane near the NB I-5 entrance at the east end of the eastbound bridge.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: Sounders FC home match vs. Houston, 7:30 pm at CenturyLink Field. That means added evening runs tonight for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

99 CLOSURE THIS WEEKEND: Southbound 99 is scheduled to close between the West Seattle Bridge and Battery Street Tunnel late Friday night through early Monday (October 12th-15th).

7:46 AM: One lane blocked in NB Battery St. Tunnel.

8:06 AM: Cleared.