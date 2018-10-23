West Seattle, Washington

23 Tuesday

47℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Foggy Tuesday watch

October 23, 2018 6:59 am
3 COMMENTS
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! The fog hasn’t left yet. No alerts in or from West Seattle so far.

FERRY-SCHEDULE MEETING: 5-7 tonight at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) is the Washington State Ferries meeting seeking your feedback on a proposed major overhaul of the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route schedule. Info here.

7:15 AM: Stalled vehicle reported in SB turn lane of 35th SW at SW Juneau. Police on the way to check it out.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Foggy Tuesday watch"

  • Trickycoolj October 23, 2018 (7:22 am)
    police activity top of HP Way at Holden. Not sure why but can see the lights in the fog 3 blocks away.

    • WSB October 23, 2018 (8:05 am)
      That’s likely the crash/fluid spill I heard bits about, Scanner is so hard to get locations from sometimes – SPD does a lot of screen to screen communicating.

    • KM October 23, 2018 (8:26 am)
      Was really tricky taking a L from Holden on to Highland Park Way with the police vehicle/lights. Given the normal issues at that intersection, the fog and police lights made it awful.

