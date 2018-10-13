The auction item you never realized you needed, and other reasons to be at White Center Food Bank’s Harvest Dinner

(Photos courtesy White Center Food Bank)

Could be the ultimate home decoration … a fire hydrant. It’s one of the auction items up for bids one week from tonight at this year’s Harvest Dinner and Auction benefiting White Center Food Bank, which serves part of West Seattle too. Here’s the reminder:

The White Center Food Bank’s 14th Annual Harvest Dinner & Auction fundraiser is October 20th from 6 PM – 10 PM at the Brockey Center at South Seattle College. The theme is “Back to Our Roots,” signifying the return of the WCFB auction back to its neighborhood after being in various venues the past few years.

Keeping with the theme, WCFB will have a former customer of the food bank share her story and what role the food bank played in her getting connected to achieve her personal and professional goals.

The food bank’s new Executive Director will address the audience, as will the board president and a local partner, CitySoil Farm.

Featured items in the Live Auction include a fire hydrant from KC Water District 20, Seattle’s “other” sports package, a week-long stay at a timeshare in Mexico or Florida, and a farm to table dinner for 12 at WCFB’s onsite Grow2Give Garden.

Tickets are $75. Get them here. Questions? Please email: auction@whitecenterfoodbank.org or call 206-717-2531.