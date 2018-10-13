West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

52℉

UPDATE: Police response in South Delridge

October 13, 2018 8:59 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | WS breaking news

(WSB photos)

8:59 PM: SPD and SFD have a “scenes of violence” callout in the 8800 block of Delridge. Updates to come.

9:05 PM: This was initially described as a possible stabbing and police have since reported finding ‘the mother of the victim’ but no word on the victim’s status. The SFD response has closed.

9:16 PM: Per scanner, another call a couple blocks on Delridge is being linked to this one.

9:25 PM: We have finally made it to the scene. Some police at Delridge/Trenton, more – plus an ambulance – at the business corner of Delridge/Henderson. One person found there will be taken to the hospital, police tell us, but they’re not certain yet if it’s the person injured a couple blocks north (where radio exchanges earlier mentioned blood found in an apartment). No one in custody and we’re now seeing a K-9 team arriving.

10:23 PM: Per radio exchange, police have yet to finish sorting this out. They’re talking to others who had some role in whatever happened, and an SFD unit is headed back to the original Delridge/Trenton scene.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Police response in South Delridge"

  • Kiran October 13, 2018 (9:02 pm)
    Reply

    Tons of sirens

    • mimix5 October 13, 2018 (9:23 pm)
      Reply

      So many I went outside to see because my boyfriend is not home and would come home that way, and the street seems to be pretty much blocked on Delridge and Trenton. Tons of flashing lights and sirens. More than usual.

  • TJ October 13, 2018 (9:21 pm)
    Reply

    Cross street?

    • Rubbernecker October 13, 2018 (9:47 pm)
      Reply

      Delridge and Henderson with a couple block north on Delridge. 8800 block for sure

  • Michael Hatcher October 13, 2018 (9:24 pm)
    Reply

    Heading back from White Center 15 mins ago. Counted about 15 police cars, 4-5 fire trucks on Delridge starting at Henderson and stacked up until Thistle.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.