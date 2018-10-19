Help make holiday wishes come true: WestSide Baby and Childhaven need temporary space

If you have even a suggestion for WestSide Baby about this, executive director Nancy Woodland would love to hear from you ASAP:

Together, WestSide Baby and Childhaven are looking for space to rent for one month to fill holiday wish-lists for children as well as to extend the holiday giving spirit to help children all year long. We hope to solidify this location by October 25th.

These two organizations are partnering to execute the collection and distribution of a “giving tree” program that will benefit children served by Childhaven for the holidays and then will also benefit children served through WestSide Baby’s 114 other partner agencies helping children year-round.

Time frame needed: December 1st – December 31st (including set up and break down)

Ideal location areas: SODO, Georgetown, White Center, West Seattle or Central area Central/South Seattle areas

Space: Minimum of 3000-4000 sq ft of “open” space with parking for 3-4 cars and easy access to double wide or roll-up doors accessible without stairs (rolling carts)

Price: Up to $2000 considered (and holiday giving spirit encouraged too!)

For approximately 2 weeks, (roughly Dec 5 – Dec 20th), the space would be used for:

The drop off of and storage of new items donated through Childhaven “giving tree” collection drives. Drop off generally by private vehicles.

Volunteer and staff activity (most days 3-4 people and occasionally “group” days with 10-15 people sorting donations and filling specific wish lists for children

Items would then be picked up by staff and volunteers to fill “wishes” with the excess inventory being packed up and returned to WestSide Baby for distribution over time.