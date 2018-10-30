West Seattle, Washington

Got your West Seattle Halloween all planned yet?

October 30, 2018 7:13 pm
(Photo by Rose De Dan – Halloween displays on 38th SW between SW Stevens and SW Lander)>?

It’s Halloween Eve and we just wanted to remind you one more time about the array of activities in our West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide. Trick-or-treating starts early, with costumed candy-seekers welcome at businesses in Admiral (starting at 3), Westwood Village and White Center (starting at 4), and things get spookier from there … animatronic shows … even Halloween Trivia with a costume contest and prizes! See the full list here.

