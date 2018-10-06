West Seattle, Washington

06 Saturday

57℉

FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School’s Senior Night at SWAC vs. Ingraham

October 6, 2018 11:39 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

(WSB photos)

West Seattle High School #80 Tom Nguyen‘s opening performances represented one of two highlights from the Wildcats’ home game against Ingraham last night. He got WSHS out to a 14-0 start over the Rams with two touchdowns in the first few minutes of the game – first a massive run shortly after the opening kickoff, second on a pass from #2 Cyrus Storlie with 7:15 to go in the first quarter. Unfortunately, that’s all the scoring the Wildcats mustered, and though the defense held Ingraham scoreless until 3:59 remained in the first half, the Rams made up for that and went home with a 28-14 win. However, the other bright spot: Festivities for WSHS Senior Night! Players, cheer squad members, and band musicians in the Class of 2019 were honored at halftime, since this was the last regular-season home game:

From the announcements read during the ceremony, the seniors honored were:

CHEER: Captains Nina Betancourt, Christina Carpio, Sophia Singer; team manager Deniece Savage; team members Erin Conroy, Rowan Langaynor, Sara Mendez, Chloe Simmons, Kourtnie Snow, Cicely Spicer, Tatjana Steinhuber, Jake Webley.

BAND: Musicians Lola Demurger, Carli Evanson, Emma Laplante, Matthew Mote, Katya Rose, Megan Tran.

FOOTBALL: Managers Deja Lewis, Sadie Marchant, Alex Reboca, Taija Young; players Ayden Al-Shimary, Lucas Bower, Oliver Carlson, Samuel Jett Centioli, Ben Fryer, Ian Gesellchen, Mighty Gionet, Ryan Higgins, Naum Hoffman, Cameron John, Colin Roman, Cyrus Storlie, Victor Yeasting.

Share This

No Replies to "FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School's Senior Night at SWAC vs. Ingraham"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.