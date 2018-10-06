FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School’s Senior Night at SWAC vs. Ingraham

(WSB photos)

West Seattle High School #80 Tom Nguyen‘s opening performances represented one of two highlights from the Wildcats’ home game against Ingraham last night. He got WSHS out to a 14-0 start over the Rams with two touchdowns in the first few minutes of the game – first a massive run shortly after the opening kickoff, second on a pass from #2 Cyrus Storlie with 7:15 to go in the first quarter. Unfortunately, that’s all the scoring the Wildcats mustered, and though the defense held Ingraham scoreless until 3:59 remained in the first half, the Rams made up for that and went home with a 28-14 win. However, the other bright spot: Festivities for WSHS Senior Night! Players, cheer squad members, and band musicians in the Class of 2019 were honored at halftime, since this was the last regular-season home game:

From the announcements read during the ceremony, the seniors honored were:

CHEER: Captains Nina Betancourt, Christina Carpio, Sophia Singer; team manager Deniece Savage; team members Erin Conroy, Rowan Langaynor, Sara Mendez, Chloe Simmons, Kourtnie Snow, Cicely Spicer, Tatjana Steinhuber, Jake Webley.

BAND: Musicians Lola Demurger, Carli Evanson, Emma Laplante, Matthew Mote, Katya Rose, Megan Tran.

FOOTBALL: Managers Deja Lewis, Sadie Marchant, Alex Reboca, Taija Young; players Ayden Al-Shimary, Lucas Bower, Oliver Carlson, Samuel Jett Centioli, Ben Fryer, Ian Gesellchen, Mighty Gionet, Ryan Higgins, Naum Hoffman, Cameron John, Colin Roman, Cyrus Storlie, Victor Yeasting.