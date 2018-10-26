FOLLOWUP: Teenage robbery suspects charged

Felony charges have been filed against the three teenage boys arrested after a 19-year-old was robbed of his phone and belt near Fauntleroy and Myrtle last week. The suspects – 14, 15, and 17 years old – are each charged with second-degree robbery. The charging documents lay out the same narrative we reported in our followup – that the defendants allegedly started hassling the victim on a C-Line bus headed northbound on Fauntleroy on the ferry terminal, and that when he got off to try to get away from them, they followed, eventually assaulting and robbing him. They were arrested shortly afterward. The three suspects are due back in court for case-setting hearings next month.