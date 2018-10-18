West Seattle Crime Watch: Police search after Morgan Junction-area street robbery

1:32 PM: Police are searching for three people believed to be involved in a street robbery in the Morgan Junction area. We don’t know exactly where the robbery happened – per scanner, a “phone and belt” were taken – but police are focusing on the south end of the Morgan business district right now (south of Fauntleroy). More to come.

1:39 PM: K9 has joined the search, which is also extending into nearby residential areas. And now there’s a report of three people “detained” somewhere in the search area.

1:46 PM: The search continues while police sort things out. The actual robbery apparently happened on Fauntleroy, west of where the search has been focused.