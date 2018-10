We’ve been watching the city’s Ethics and Elections Commission website for first indication of who’ll be running next year in City Council District 1, West Seattle and South Park, and tonight the first name is on the Campaigns page: Phillip Tavel. He is a lawyer who finished third in the 2015 primary.

We have a request out to him for comment, as well as an inquiry to incumbent Councilmember Lisa Herbold as to whether she’s yet decided on running for re-election. (2015 WSB photo)