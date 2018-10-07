BIZNOTE: Mocha Mojo moves in Roxbury Auto Parts red-tag domino effect

South-end coffee fans might have noticed drive-up espresso outlet Mocha Mojo in a new spot today. It was moved by crane Saturday afternoon from its longtime spot on the east side of the Roxbury Auto Parts lot, and now it’s a short distance west, at the 30th/Roxbury 76 station. We’re working on a separate story about the shutdown of the auto-parts store – red-tagged by King County for structural trouble involving its back wall, according to the county website – but in the short run, we’re mentioning the MM move, which in turn has put the Thai-U-Up food truck on the other side of the 76 lot:

(Thai-U-Up, by the way, now has a second West Seattle dinner spot some nights – its other truck has been parking on the west side of 35th SW just north of Morgan – its Twitter feed shows where it’s ope and when.)