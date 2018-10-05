5 for your West Seattle Monday

(Fall color at Hiawatha, by Laura Goodrich, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALK IN LINCOLN PARK: 10 am walk with Sound Steps – meet at the south end of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GET BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT: La Leche League meets at Neighborhood House High Point on fourth Mondays, 10 am-noon. Children and partners welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

LIBRARYLAB – THINK LIKE A COMPUTER SCIENTIST: 4-7 pm, drop in at Delridge Library: “Learn how to think like a computer scientist without even using a computer! Learn to code with board games like Code Monkey Island and robotic kits like the Kibo 18 Robot Kit and Osmo coding game.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLEITES URGE YOU TO VOTE: Not in WS, but organized by and featuring West Seattleites: Maggie Cuevas sends word of #MyVoteMyVoice, an event exhorting voting, 7-9 pm at Optimism Brewing on Capitol Hill, with speakers including West Seattleites Claudia Castro Luna (7:30 pm), Washington Poet Laureate, and Aneelah Afzali (7:40 pm), executive director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network. Bring your ballot and join the event-ending march to “the ballot box by the Jimi Hendrix statue.” (1158 Broadway)

PUB QUIZ: 8 pm trivia at Shadowland in The Junction – info here. (4458 California SW)

