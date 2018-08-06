West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle’s historic murals: Here’s how you can help save the rest of them

August 6, 2018 1:55 pm
The Mosquito Fleet mural on the east side of the city-landmark Campbell Building is next up for restoration in the finally launched project to restore all of West Seattle’s historic murals; it’ll be restored by muralist Bob Henry, who recently brought the Morgan Junction mural back to life. While the campaign to save all the Murals of West Seattle has a good start to the necessary funding – thanks to Adah Rhodes Cruzen‘s gift and to the West Seattle Garden Tour, among others – community contributions are requested, too, and that fundraising campaign has officially launched. This video tells the story:

More backstory on the murals and the restoration campaign – plus your options for contributing – can be found here.

  • SaraB August 6, 2018 (4:35 pm)
    I’ve always loved the murals, and I’m excited to contribute towards their restoration/upkeep. 

