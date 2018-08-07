TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; Beach Drive crash closure

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:14 AM: Thanks for the text. Beach Drive is closed near Shore Place (here’s a map) because of a crash that damaged a utility pole, which will have to be replaced.

(Thanks to Randi for the photo.) SPD says the closure is expected to last a couple more hours.

6:32 AM: Metro alert because of the crash: “Route 37 is rerouted off of 48 Av SW btwn SW Graham St & Lincoln Pk Wy SW also Beach Dr SW, south of SW Jacobsen Rd.”

7:21 AM: Still closed (and this remains this morning’s only traffic incident in/from WS so far). SFD tells us that one man was taken to the hospital after the crash, in serious condition.

7:59 AM: Northbound traffic is now being allowed through.