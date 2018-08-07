West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; Beach Drive crash closure

August 7, 2018 6:16 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:14 AM: Thanks for the text. Beach Drive is closed near Shore Place (here’s a map) because of a crash that damaged a utility pole, which will have to be replaced.

(Thanks to Randi for the photo.) SPD says the closure is expected to last a couple more hours.

6:32 AM: Metro alert because of the crash: “Route 37 is rerouted off of 48 Av SW btwn SW Graham St & Lincoln Pk Wy SW also Beach Dr SW, south of SW Jacobsen Rd.”

7:21 AM: Still closed (and this remains this morning’s only traffic incident in/from WS so far). SFD tells us that one man was taken to the hospital after the crash, in serious condition.

7:59 AM: Northbound traffic is now being allowed through.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; Beach Drive crash closure"

  • Herongrrrl August 7, 2018 (6:50 am)
    A very loud speeding car heading south on Beach Drive woke me up just before 3am, and then I heard lots of sirens. Didn’t connect the two until I saw this. Hope everyone was ok, that’s a nasty looking crash.

    • WSB August 7, 2018 (7:03 am)
      SFD is checking for us right now and I’ll add whatever we hear back. It was logged as a medic response rather than a “motor vehicle incident” (or, more common in similar situations, a “rescue extrication” which would have been a big response) and no texts until about 6:10 am (thanks again!) so we missed it in real time. – TR

