TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

August 3, 2018 7:00 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from our area so far.

Alerts/FYIs:

I-90 BRIDGE CLOSURE: 12:55-2:45 pm today for the Blue Angels‘ Seafair appearance.

STADIUM ZONE: Mariners are home again tonight, 7:10 pm vs. Toronto.

7:11 AM: Transit alert just sent by Metro:


Also:

WEST MARGINAL LANE CLOSURE: The SDOT camera shows the westbound outside lane remains closed east of the West Marginal/Spokane/Chelan/Delridge intersection, as the cleanup related to Wednesday night’s tanker crash continues.

7:19 AM: And now a crash reported on the high bridge, eastbound, described as a single vehicle blocking the left lane after hitting the median.

7:26 AM: Via radio communication – SFD units arriving at the scene report that no one is hurt, so all but one of their units will leave the scene, and that one will be awaiting SPD. This is just past the 99 exit, per tweeted image from SDOT.

7:36 AM: They’re calling for a tow truck and also for SDOT, for cleanup.

7:43 AM: SFD has cleared the scene but police still have 2 lanes blocked pending the aforementioned arrivals.

7:50 AM: If you’re headed in from the south – crash in the right lane on NB First Avenue S. Bridge.

8:02 AM: One lane still blocked on the eastbound bridge now just past 99 as they continue to await a tow for the car tha crashed in the left lane.

8:27 AM: Towed; should be clear before long.

  • Lola August 3, 2018 (7:56 am)
    Reply

    I was just ahead of the car that crashed on the bridge this morning.  I had just gotten over from the left lane into the middle lane.  Hardley any traffic at that time.  I looked in my rear view mirror and saw the car hit the jersey barrier then bounce off of it and come to a stop.  I actually got over into the red bus lane as it looked like it was going to keep going.  No one else was hit but the cars were slowing down when it happened.  Good to hear that no one was hurt as the front end looked bad. 

