TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from our area so far.

Alerts/FYIs:

I-90 BRIDGE CLOSURE: 12:55-2:45 pm today for the Blue Angels‘ Seafair appearance.

STADIUM ZONE: Mariners are home again tonight, 7:10 pm vs. Toronto.

7:11 AM: Transit alert just sent by Metro:

Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave Alki at 7:19 AM will not operate this morning. — King County Metro🚏🚎 (@kcmetrobus) August 3, 2018



Also:

WEST MARGINAL LANE CLOSURE: The SDOT camera shows the westbound outside lane remains closed east of the West Marginal/Spokane/Chelan/Delridge intersection, as the cleanup related to Wednesday night’s tanker crash continues.

7:19 AM: And now a crash reported on the high bridge, eastbound, described as a single vehicle blocking the left lane after hitting the median.

7:26 AM: Via radio communication – SFD units arriving at the scene report that no one is hurt, so all but one of their units will leave the scene, and that one will be awaiting SPD. This is just past the 99 exit, per tweeted image from SDOT.

7:36 AM: They’re calling for a tow truck and also for SDOT, for cleanup.

7:43 AM: SFD has cleared the scene but police still have 2 lanes blocked pending the aforementioned arrivals.

7:50 AM: If you’re headed in from the south – crash in the right lane on NB First Avenue S. Bridge.

8:02 AM: One lane still blocked on the eastbound bridge now just past 99 as they continue to await a tow for the car tha crashed in the left lane.

8:27 AM: Towed; should be clear before long.