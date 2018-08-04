SUNDAY: Viewing party as West Seattle Little League All-Stars start regional play

Want to join neighbors in rooting for the state-champion West Seattle Little League All-Stars as they start the next phase of their quest to get to the Little League World Series? A viewing party is planned, says Kathy Powers of WSLL:

We’d love to invite the community to join together and cheer for our West Seattle Little League boys at a viewing party at the Great American Diner and Bar. They have subscribed to ESPN+ and will be airing the games. If you can’t join the fun in person, you can always follow along with ESPN+ (7 day free trial right now for the app).

Great American is at 4752 California SW. WSLL’s first game is 4 pm Sunday, vs. Idaho – you’ll find the listing here. This is WSLL’s first trip to the regionals; the same team won the state championship as the 11-year-old All Stars last year, but that age group doesn’t go to regional competition. Meantime, the crowdfunding campaign to cover expenses continues here.