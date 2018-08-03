Looking for work? Looking for workers? Next Westside Job Fair set for September

Whether you are seeking employee(s) or employment, you’re invited to be part of the second Westside Job Fair, just announced by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Local businesses will set up at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction (4752 California SW) 10 am-1 pm Tuesday, September 18th, for on-the-spot interviewing. (We’ve signed on to be its media sponsor again.) If you’re a business owner and interested in participating, you can e-mail lora@wsjunction.org or call 206-935-0904 to sign up.
