West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

HAPPENING NOW: Micaiah Sawyer @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

August 2, 2018 7:29 pm
 West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

The sky is gray but the music is bold and bright in The Admiral District tonight, as the third Summer Concerts at Hiawatha presentation features Micaiah Sawyer (above center), her band, and – as you can see in front of the stage – a would-be guest musician. All ages are out enjoying the evening:

Still time for you to get there – the concert (free!) is scheduled to continue until 8 pm. Next week (6:30 pm August 9th) it’s “Northwest psychedelic” music with General Mojo’s. (WSB is a series co-sponsor.)

