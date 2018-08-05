FOLLOWUP: Mural work begins at Roxhill Elementary’s new EC Hughes home

The photo and report are from Friends of Roxhill:

Artist Henry Luke has started working on the community inspired mural for Roxhill Elementary at E.C. Hughes at the corner of 32nd and Holden. The mural has been designed through a community process, with 75 comments through West Seattle Blog outreach alone. Friends of Roxhill Elementary, the 501c3 booster club for Roxhill Elementary, received a $100,000 grant from the Department of Neighborhoods, which funded both the recent playground for Roxhill at the renovated, updated E.C. Hughes (built by community volunteers) and the mural. Stop by and say hello if you see Henry at work! Questions? Contact friendsofroxhill@gmail.com.