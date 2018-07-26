TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: We start with trouble on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge – a crash blocking two lanes.

7:10 AM: Per scanner, one of those lanes has reopened, so just the right lane is blocked. SFD closed out of the crash within 10 minutes of dispatch, so no serious injuries.

7:17 AM: We should add a reminder of the northbound Alaskan Way Viaduct closure for Saturday night’s Torchlight Run – scheduled for 4:30-7:30 pm.

7:28 AM: The crash on the eastbound high bridge has now cleared.