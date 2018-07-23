UPDATE: Box blocks lane on 16th SW

6:30 PM: Thanks for the texted photo and tip. The texter says the storage box in the SB lane of 16th SW came off a truck and efforts to get it back onto the truck have yet to succeed.

6:40 PM: We just arrived in the area (16th/Holden, east of the 7-11). The police car in the texted photo is gone; the box is still there, in the left turn lane, with a flyer on the back identifying it as a ZippyShell unit. Its owner, standing nearby, told us a flatbed is on the way to pick it up and should arrive within half an hour. A broken strap caused the fall, he said.

7:18 PM: Our original texter says the box has been removed and the intersection’s clear.