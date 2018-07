WestSide Baby‘s biggest weekend of its summer Stuff the Bus diaper-donation drive is on!

(Photos courtesy WestSide Baby)

Those are kids at Alki Beach Academy, where WS Baby picked up 11,083 donated diapers today!

The bus also stopped at Fauntleroy Children’s Center. You’ll see it tomorrow in the West Seattle Grand Parade, and on Sunday at WS Baby HQ in White Center, where you are invited to the Stuff the Bus bash, fun for everyone (bring diapers!) noon-3 pm, 10002 14th SW.