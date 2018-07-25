West Seattle, Washington

25 Wednesday

More C Line service on the way, thanks to Amazon, city $

July 25, 2018 1:00 pm
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo: C Line bus along westbound SW Spokane this morning)

“Amazon will fund 12,000 hours of increased bus service over two years on six of King County’s most traveled routes to downtown and South Lake Union,” according to a county announcement today that says the C Line is one of those routes:

… Amazon’s investment will provide 22 additional weekday trips for two years across some of Metro’s busiest routes serving West Seattle, Shoreline, Ballard, and Capitol Hill. The additional service provides room for roughly 1,700 weekday boardings, and includes the RapidRide E Line and C Line, and Routes 8, 40, 62, and 63. …

Amazon is paying Metro $1.5 million for those extra trips, which will start with the September Metro “service change” (on September 22nd), according to the announcement, which also says:

This September, the Seattle Transportation Benefit District will pay for about 20,000 hours of increased Metro service on 12 routes. This includes improving the Routes 41 and 70 to 10-minute service, adding peak period capacity on Routes 8, 17, 18, 40, 56, and RapidRide C, D, and E Lines, and adding late evening trips on Routes 7 and 106. In total, this will add more than 50 weekday trips to some of the busiest routes in Metro’s system, providing capacity for more than 4,000 additional weekday boardings.

The added service on Route 56 was announced by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold two months ago. Meantime, you can see Metro’s full announcement about these (and non-West Seattle) additions by going here.

8 Replies to "More C Line service on the way, thanks to Amazon, city $"

  • Fred July 25, 2018 (1:12 pm)
    Cant get to the C without more 21 buses.

  • old timer July 25, 2018 (1:33 pm)
    And, RE the 21, there were a number of stops on the 21 route that were to be eliminated, but the notices of closure have been replaced with those temporary bus stop locators.Does anyone know who is going on?

  • Craig July 25, 2018 (1:54 pm)
    Is there still a driver shortage?

    • WSB July 25, 2018 (2:00 pm)
      I’m asking Metro that.

      • WSB July 25, 2018 (3:20 pm)
        And the reply: “We currently have 3,008 operators, which is the largest Metro has ever been and is on target for current service levels. We continue to hire to meet our planned service increases in September and in 2019 but our bigger challenge right now is base capacity and finding space for buses. We are working on short- and long-term base expansion plans to keep up with demand for service.”

  • Rick July 25, 2018 (2:33 pm)
    Shouldn’t Kashama be there with her bullhorn to refuse monies donated from the evil empire that is Amazon?

    • WSB July 25, 2018 (2:45 pm)
      She doesn’t have any say, as a city rep, whose money the county accepts.

