The 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade is on! The Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team has taken off, with the Vancouver B.C. PD motorcycles about to follow – and then after a bit of a pause, the rest of the parade (with the PAWrade in The Junction in the meantime).

Watch our Twitter feed for updates (you can access it via the Web – you don’t have to be a Twitter member); we’ll also update this report when the parade has concluded and California SW has reopened.