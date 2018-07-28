UPDATE: Man killed in 8400 block 1st Avenue South

4:05 PM: Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southeast edge of West Seattle, in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue South, in the industrial zone on the west side of Highway 509 (map). No other details yet.

4:25 PM: SFD tells us the victim was an “adult male.” Other info will come from SPD, which has sent a public-information officer to talk with media, so we hope for a briefing soon. Meantime, note that 1st Avenue S. is closed on both ends of the investigation zone – on the south (photo above), where the street turns into S. Cloverdale, and on the north, by the Shell station that’s at the 509 exit.

5:16 PM: SPD spokesperson Det. Patrick Michaud just briefed media at the scene. He said someone called police to say two men were scuffling; police arrived and found the victim dead. A gray car – no other description – was seen leaving the area. We have the briefing on video and will upload to add here once our crew is back at HQ. This is West Seattle’s fourth homicide case of the year, after the stabbing deaths of Michael Abay eight days ago in South Delridge and Jonathan Pecina near Luna/Anchor Park in June, and the shooting death of Lorenzo Marr in May at West Seattle Stadium.