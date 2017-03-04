West Seattle, Washington
Clementine went missing around 49th and Dawson at 12:45. She’s a Frenchy and spaniel mix, 20 pounds, and has a green harness. We just got her yesterday, and to my knowledge she’s not chipped. My number is (206) 963-3731.
A local dog walking business person told me yesterday that she saw Clementine around 50th – 51st SW, not far from Dawson, still with her harness on. She tried to get the dog to come to her but Clementine became too nervous and ran away through some yards to the West. This is very much same area that Luka the dog was lost in a few months ago. She called the owner who came out to look, but they had no luck finding her. This little dog is still in the area and has to be cold and hungry, so anyone driving through those neighborhoods, please be on the lookout.
