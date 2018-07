(WSB photos)

With a come-from-behind win at Bar-S Playfield tonight, the West Seattle Little League 11/12 All-Star team has made it into the championship game of the District 7 tournament. They were trailing 1-0 late in the game when Matthew Henning (seen below in an earlier at-bat) slugged a 2-run homer.

You’re invited to help pack the stands Thursday night at 6 when the WSLL team goes for the district title. (Bar-S is at 64th SW and SW Admiral Way.)