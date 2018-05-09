BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY: How it went for Boren STEM K-8, Alki Elementary

The weather for Bike to School Day was even better than expected! First report is from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – thanks to Joe Laubach:

The first-ever Louisa Boren STEM K-8 Bike Train was a great success! May 9, 2018 is bike to school day and STEM students, parents, staff, and even neighbors pedaled their way to school. The turnout was better than planners expected. Over 20 students participated, in addition to many parents and two teachers. Also joining the ride was Rachel Osias, Youth Programs Manager for Cascade Bicycle Club. The bike train route included several blocks along the 26th Ave SW Greenway and a segment of the Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail. Pedaling has its rewards – in addition to some treats along the way, each participating student was awarded a card redeemable for a free dessert at Menchie’s. The event was planned by STEM parents Joe and Marlo Laubach with help and support from the PTA and other parents. A huge thanks to everyone who participated in this fun and healthy event.

Meantime, we also had previewed Alki Elementary‘s Bike to School Day plan and included a photo in today’s morning traffic/transit report. Here’s one of their bike trains headed in from Alki Avenue:

The Alki events were coordinated by Chris Nutter. We spotted West Seattle Bike Connections‘ Don Brubeck along for the ride, too.