West Seattle Wednesday: Dine out & help preschoolers; Morgan, Delridge, Roxhill community meetings; WordsWest; more!

Big day/night ahead! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MOD PIZZA FUNDRAISER FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: Through 10 pm tonight, dine at MOD Pizza in The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) and part of the proceeds go to Alki Co-op Preschool, if you show the flyer (you can use your phone to do that) linked in our calendar listing. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: “War of the Wildcats” is on the screen at Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm. $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

LAST DAY FOR TAXES! Volunteer tax preparer Michelle says free tax help will be at the West Seattle Food Bank again tonight 5-9 pm since the IRS added a day to the deadline: “We can also help prepare paper returns or amend 2015 and 2016 tax years. Please bring photo ID and social security cards for everyone on the tax return in addition to your tax documents. For more information, see freetaxexperts.org.” (6516 35th SW)

ROXHILL PARK EVENT IDEAS? Bring them to Daystar at 6 pm tonight and talk with your neighbors about how to make them happen, as previewed here. (2615 SW Barton)

JEFF FERGUSON’S TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live music at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. “Comprised of Jeff Ferguson – drums, Brian Flanagan – guitar, Michael Grimes – bass, the trio welcomes frequent guest artists to perform jazz standards and originals.” 21+. No cover. (6451 California SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: MoCA’s quarterly meeting, 7 pm in the downstairs meeting rooms at The Kenney. See the info-packed agenda in our calendar listing. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: As previewed last week, tonight’s meeting includes a presentation on the new building proposed to replace the one destroyed by fire at the Lam Bow Apartments a year and a half ago. 7 pm, Highland Park Improvement Club, all welcome. (1116 SW Holden)

POETS AT WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), as previewed here, poets Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Susan Rich are the featured readers. Free! (5612 California SW)

WILLIAM’S WEDNESDAY WIZARDRY TRIVIA: 7:30 pm, just on the other side of Highway 509, Tin Dog Brewing hosts music and movie trivia. No fee, but “donations accepted.” (309 S. Cloverdale)

