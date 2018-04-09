West Seattle Monday: Books, music, crafts, college…

(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

A few things you might want to know about, before the day’s much further along:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE PRESIDENT FINALIST FORUM: The first of four public forums with finalists for the presidency at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is today, 1:30 pm-2:30 pm in the Olympic Hall auditorium on the south end of campus. Today’s forum features Dr. Tod Treat, currently Executive VP for Academic and Student Affairs at Tacoma Community College. (6000 16th SW)

TINKERLAB: School’s out for many and it’s a good time to dive into the spring Tinkerlab STEM-themed-craft series at Delridge Library, 4 pm. Free, all ages. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS AT 2 LIBRARIES: At Southwest and West Seattle (Admiral) branches, it’s Evening Book Group night, 6:45 pm start for both. At WS (2306 42nd SW), this month’s book is “The Bookseller of Kabul” by Asne Seierstad. At SW (9010 35th SW), this month’s book is “Etta and Otto and Russell and James” by Emma Hooper.

FREE IN-STORE CONCERT: 7 pm at Easy Street Records in The Junction, all the way from France, it’s Les Lullies in concert, all ages! (California/Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY DOCK PAVING PROJECT BEGINS: We reminded you during the morning traffic coverage but here’s one more reminder – 6 weeks of what’s expected to be noisy nighttime work at the Fauntleroy ferry dock starts tonight, 7 pm-4 am, as previewed here.

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … on our complete calendar page, covering days, weeks, months ahead!