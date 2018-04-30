COUNTDOWN! Dozen days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018

We are assembling the list and making the map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, now just 12 days away – 330+ sales all over West Seattle (and a bit beyond) are registered for Saturday, May 12th. Official sale-day hours are 9 am-3 pm, but some sellers are starting earlier, some are ending later, another reason this looks to be the biggest WSCGSD yet. As we doublecheck the listings and locations, we’re making notes – for example, here are a few of the unique items we’ve seen so far: Coke machine, Dictaphone, pizza oven, vintage Barbies, a massage chair, skylights, congas, and two cars for sale. You’ll see all the listings when we publish the map/list – clickable and printable versions – next Saturday, here and at westseattlegaragesale.com.

P.S. If you have just a bit of stuff to sell and you didn’t get a spot at the multi-seller Hotwire courtyard, here are two other possibilities – the White Center Chamber of Commerce invites community members and business owners to be part of the flea market they’re planning in the parking lot at 9834 17th SW, 10 am-2 pm on sale day, and in West Seattle, The Kenney is renting tables on its big lawn, $25 for a 10×10 space with a 6-foot table and two chairs, proceeds benefiting its Resident Fund – call Danette, 206-938-5985.