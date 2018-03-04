West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

46℉

White-supremacist group’s posters reappear in West Seattle

March 4, 2018 11:41 am
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Back in December 2016, a poster for the white-supremacist group Identity Evropa appeared, briefly, beneath the West Seattle Bridge; we reported on it after a reader tip. This morning, we’ve received messages about the group’s posters showing up in the Admiral area, near West Seattle High School and Hiawatha Community Center, and also along California SW south of Admiral; the person who sent the photo says they “lost count at 7” in the WSHS area. According to a U.S. News report, this organization often targets campuses with its campaigns, but more often colleges. A recent one at Eastern Washington University inspired a counter-protest; the group’s Twitter feed shows postering labeled as happening at other campuses including UW in Seattle and Tacoma. Their current focus appears to be on ending immigration, though their online self-description acknowledges their immigrant roots by calling themselves “Europeans.”

Share This

14 Replies to "White-supremacist group's posters reappear in West Seattle"

  • AG March 4, 2018 (12:03 pm)
    Reply

    Absolutely disgusting. Hate is NOT WELCOME HERE. 

  • H March 4, 2018 (12:37 pm)
    Reply

    The fascist undercurrents in the US are frightening.

  • wsgal March 4, 2018 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    I hope whoever saw these also tore them down.            

  • Lovenothate March 4, 2018 (12:58 pm)
    Reply

    Just took a quick walk around Hiawatha and pulled down a dozen of these. 

  • Gina March 4, 2018 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    I saw these posters at California and Charlestown, thought it was some weird music group.

  • rejectintentionaltargeting March 4, 2018 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    it is not a coincidence these are posted in and around a high school.  whoever posted them is targeting teenagers to join their group-o-thugs. i’d like to think the kids that go to wshs are smart enough to see through this. they are generally very accepting and tolerant. i’d be curious to know if similar flyers have been seen today in and around the sealth/denny neighborhood.

  • AlkiStu March 4, 2018 (1:58 pm)
    Reply

    If you want to REALLY be an opposition to these growing influences in our country, region and neighborhoods consider joining Hate Free Delridge. Do not just “like”. Instead join them at their intervention training seminars and West Seattle Meaningful Movies where solutionary discussions and actions are shared.

  • Gene March 4, 2018 (2:23 pm)
    Reply

    Please- if you see one- take it down- no room for hate.

  • Miles March 4, 2018 (2:23 pm)
    Reply

    When will the thirty percent of this country snap out of it and admit Trump is condoning this. Oh yah, they agree with it but are too cowardly to admit it. These people are in the Congress and Seanate……and of course the White House…… VOTE!!!!

  • AJP March 4, 2018 (2:56 pm)
    Reply

    “Our last chance?” I hope it’s your last gasp. Buh-bye.

  • AdmiralMom March 4, 2018 (3:17 pm)
    Reply

    Still one flier next to Hiawatha Community Center and a few next to the Admiral Safeway. 

  • Iheartws March 4, 2018 (3:22 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the heads up. Please take them down, neighbors when you see them. You can give a heads up to the City of Seattle office of civil rights, they keep track if reported. at http://www.seattle.gov/civilrights/contact

  • Neighbor March 4, 2018 (3:44 pm)
    Reply

    Hiawatha has cameras throughout the park. They might actually have video. Bigots are stupid anyways, let’s hope they left a trail. If they don’t perhaps a few of the neighbors captured something. 

  • Teechur March 4, 2018 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    I work at WSHS.  Our kids would (will) be riled by this.  It is, in essence, a fight for the “hearts and minds” of the next generation.  Most of them see this for what it is, and will have nothing to do with it (except open scorn).  And the silent minority who may be influenced?  Well, we keep educating, stay vigilant, and pray.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann