White-supremacist group’s posters reappear in West Seattle

Back in December 2016, a poster for the white-supremacist group Identity Evropa appeared, briefly, beneath the West Seattle Bridge; we reported on it after a reader tip. This morning, we’ve received messages about the group’s posters showing up in the Admiral area, near West Seattle High School and Hiawatha Community Center, and also along California SW south of Admiral; the person who sent the photo says they “lost count at 7” in the WSHS area. According to a U.S. News report, this organization often targets campuses with its campaigns, but more often colleges. A recent one at Eastern Washington University inspired a counter-protest; the group’s Twitter feed shows postering labeled as happening at other campuses including UW in Seattle and Tacoma. Their current focus appears to be on ending immigration, though their online self-description acknowledges their immigrant roots by calling themselves “Europeans.”