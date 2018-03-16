West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

39℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; bridge crash, Admiral incident

March 16, 2018 6:45 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:45 AM: Thanks for the tips. Emergency responders are being sent to a crash on the bridge. SDOT describes it as “blocking the left eastbound and left westbound lane at SW Avalon Way.” The most-recent caller tells us it’s by the pedestrian overpass.

6:57 AM: Another tipster says this has pushed out the jersey barriers, which would add time to the crash-clearing work.

(SDOT image of bridge crash scene, via Twitter)

7:14 AM: Still blocking, per SDOT. So avoid the Fauntleroy bridge entrance, as that’s the section affected.

7:37 AM: Metro just sent a late alert that the 7:20 am Route 57 didn’t run.

8:03 AM: Two more problems – police are headed to a crash at 11th SW and SW Elmgrove, no injuries reported. And there’s a medical callout to 42nd and Admiral – a vehicle/pedestrian collision is reported.

8:09 AM: The pedestrian’s injuries are not major and won’t require SFD medic-unit transport, per scanner.

8:19 AM: Per Bill‘s tweet from the scene, the Admiral/42nd incident is at the southeast corner.

8:24 AM: And in case you were wondering, still no “all clear” from the bridge crash scene.

8:43 AM: After two hours, SDOT says, the bridge crash scene IS now clear.

Share This

11 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; bridge crash, Admiral incident"

  • Amanda March 16, 2018 (6:52 am)
    Reply

    I live right below the bridge. Heard the crash out my window. I can hear the first responders. It’s definitely near or before (further west than) the pedestrian bridge.

  • Bus rider March 16, 2018 (6:53 am)
    Reply

    Today is Bus Driver Appreciation Day. Be kind to your driver and say “thank you”.

  • Dennis King March 16, 2018 (7:19 am)
    Reply

    I saw this just after it happened.   A full size pickup is turned  around and head on into a small car. The camper top came off the truck and landed in the WB lanes. The barrier is shoved 90 deg. to the roadway.  Go a different way folks this will take a long time to clean up. I see the jerry barrier along that stretch of road shoved and pushed around all the way down to the steel mill, it looks like a snake. When I see this much damage someone was not doing the 30 mph speed limit. I see the jerry barrier along that stretch of road shoved and pushed around all the way down to the steel mill, it looks like a snake. SLOW DOWN people.  P.S. I hope everyone is OK. 

    • WSB March 16, 2018 (7:33 am)
      Reply

      Thank you.

  • Aaron March 16, 2018 (8:01 am)
    Reply

    Traffic is still backed up to Alaska, please keep us updated on when it clears. I’m holding out to drive till then.

    • WSB March 16, 2018 (8:03 am)
      Reply

      We are watching and listening closely and absolutely will. This is why we have a traffic post every weekday … most days no trouble and nothing to report but then there are days like this. Two more problems, adding above…

  • Kathy March 16, 2018 (8:09 am)
    Reply

    Admiral is clear sailing.  Made it to SODO in 10 minutes.

  • Susan March 16, 2018 (8:10 am)
    Reply

    Delridge was the great alternative route for me this am.  Glad I saw the report on the news and then went to WSB for specific details!

  • Lola March 16, 2018 (8:18 am)
    Reply

    One of my bosses was just behind the accident.  He said a Mercedes cut off someone trying to get over into the left had lane and it was a truck.  The truck spun around and hit the jersey barrier and ended up ontop of the Jersey Barrier.

    I got down by the WS bowling alley and decided to take my back route into work which is Georgetown.  I lucked out in going that way as I heard WS Marginal was backed up as well.  

  • shipwrecked_and_comatose March 16, 2018 (8:18 am)
    Reply

    Dennis – * Jersey Barrier *  and thanks for the info.  Sounds like a mess.

  • WSB March 16, 2018 (8:44 am)
    Reply

    The bridge wreck scene JUST cleared, per SDOT, two hours after first word of it.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann