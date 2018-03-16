TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; bridge crash, Admiral incident

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:45 AM: Thanks for the tips. Emergency responders are being sent to a crash on the bridge. SDOT describes it as “blocking the left eastbound and left westbound lane at SW Avalon Way.” The most-recent caller tells us it’s by the pedestrian overpass.

6:57 AM: Another tipster says this has pushed out the jersey barriers, which would add time to the crash-clearing work.

(SDOT image of bridge crash scene, via Twitter)

7:14 AM: Still blocking, per SDOT. So avoid the Fauntleroy bridge entrance, as that’s the section affected.

7:37 AM: Metro just sent a late alert that the 7:20 am Route 57 didn’t run.

8:03 AM: Two more problems – police are headed to a crash at 11th SW and SW Elmgrove, no injuries reported. And there’s a medical callout to 42nd and Admiral – a vehicle/pedestrian collision is reported.

8:09 AM: The pedestrian’s injuries are not major and won’t require SFD medic-unit transport, per scanner.

8:19 AM: Per Bill‘s tweet from the scene, the Admiral/42nd incident is at the southeast corner.

8:24 AM: And in case you were wondering, still no “all clear” from the bridge crash scene.

8:43 AM: After two hours, SDOT says, the bridge crash scene IS now clear.