SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Yacht spends hours off Alki

March 6, 2018 3:45 pm
Thanks to Stephen Bergenholtz for the photo. After a couple of people asked us about that yacht while it was hanging around off Alki for a couple hours at midday, we finally got a chance to go look – just in time to see it vanish into the mouth of the Duwamish River, headed back to the yacht-building yard Delta Marine, south of South Park. On MarineTraffic.com, the yacht was identified only as “Delta 45”; we inquired with Delta but haven’t heard back. (MarineTraffic gave its length as 63 meters and that would seem to match this listing.)

