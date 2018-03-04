West Seattle, Washington

Second year for Camp Second Chance? Community meeting just announced

March 4, 2018 2:26 pm
We’re covering the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee meeting right now, as we do each month, and there’s one bulletin so far: The city is reviewing whether to renew the permit for the sanctioned encampment to remain at its site on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels for a second year, and as part of the renewal process, a community meeting has just been announced for 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 20th, at the Joint Training Facility (which is near the camp, 9401 Myers Way S.) If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can e-mail comments to homelessness@seattle.gov (you’re asked to write “Myers Way” in the subject line) and/or call 206-727-8496. The notice says comments will be accepted through April 5th. Though the camp actually has been at the site for a year and a half already, its status as a city-sanctioned encampment didn’t officially start until March of last year. We haven’t found the meeting announcement online yet but we photographed the flyer’s two pages – see them here and here. Our report on the rest of the meeting will be up later today/tonight.

  • Question Authority March 4, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    As part of this extension, what and when is Seattle and WSDOT going deal with the unsanctioned disaster across the street that feeds off this one.  All the advocates that support Camp second chance must have a out-of-sight out-of-mind attitude to continually ignore the blatant trespassing and destruction of land no more than a hundred feet away.  It’s certainly not out of sight and continually in one’s mind if you drive by it twice a day like I do.

    • WSB March 4, 2018 (3:05 pm)
      There was sone info about that today. And I’ll be following up with WSDOT tomorrow.

