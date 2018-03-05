Highlights for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

Welcome to a new week! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for your Monday:

FREE TAX HELP, DROP-IN: 2-7 pm at Delridge Library, no appointment needed, first-come, first-served. Details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

DINE OUT FUNDRAISER: 5-11 pm at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction, part of the proceeds go to the Seattle Lutheran High School grad-night fundraiser. (4752 California SW)

PUGET RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm at Puget Ridge Cohousing, with tonight’s agenda including leadership votes. Reminder from the announcement: “If you are driving, please park on 18th and enter through the pathway entrance by the resident parking lot (by the mailbox). There will be signs directing you to the common house!”

QUIZ NIGHT X 2: Two venues with Monday night quizzes – 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm at Shadowland (4458 California SW).

CLOSURE REMINDER: The Southwest Pool closure continues this week.