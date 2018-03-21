GRATITUDE: 100 Women Who Care says ‘thanks’ to West Seattle neighbors

The photo and report are from Paula Rothkopf of 100 Women Who Care:

Our first donation event of this year was in February where we chose Ladybug House to receive our donation. With West Seattle neighbors participation, we presented them with a check for $4,050.

Ladybug House is building Seattle’s first palliative care home for children, adolescents, and young adults with life-limiting illnesses. Their mission, “if we cannot add days to the life of a child, we will add life to their days.” They are working to fill a gap in children’s palliative care.

Our giving circle, 100 Women Who Care, is growing, and to date we have donated $30,000 to support non-profits in our community. We invite the charities to speak with us and then we vote on who we want to direct our funds to, with 100 percent going to the charity. Our goal: 100 women x $100 = $10,000 impact to a charity and we meet only 3 times/year.

If you are looking for a simple, yet impactful way to give back in to our community, then 100 Women Who Care may be the right group for you. Come join us at our next event on May 9th at Pyramid Ale House (1201 1st Ave. S.), 6-8. Check out our website or visit us on Facebook. As a member, you get to nominate your favorite charities!

Any questions, please contact us at 100womenseattle@gmail.com. Collectively we can make a difference!

Thanks, West Seattle, for your support!