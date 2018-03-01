BIZNOTES: Samila & Co. outlet opens in Admiral; Pep Boys signage up in Triangle

Two biznotes this afternoon:

SAMILA & CO. OUTLET BOUTIQUE: Starting today, a new “outlet” boutique is open in the commercial space in the live-work building at 4306 SW Walker Street – behind the California SW-facing brick building best known for Mioposto. It’s an “outlet” outpost of Samila & Co., based in Redmond, which offers evening gowns, cocktail dresses, and bridal wear.

Everything is off the rack. Our flagship store price range is $300-$800, so this will be a reflection of the those type of dresses at outlet prices starting at $99 and up and sizes 0-18. We are a pretty seasonal business and a destination store and fastly approaching prom season!

Though Samila is calling this a “pop-up,” it will have regular hours – but check the website, as the company tells us that what you see there now will likely change. Samila and Co. owns the space instead of leasing it, they told WSB, and is hoping to be there long-term.

PEP BOYS SIGNAGE: If you are a customer of Elliott Tire on Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle, you have probably already heard that the 10-store chain was sold last year to Pep Boys. When we stopped in recently to ask about it, we were told the transition was official in December but they were still waiting for signage. Thanks to the tipster who told us this afternoon that it is now up:

Elliott Tire was founded in 1978. After taking over the chain, Pep Boys now has 20 locations in this state, almost a thousand nationwide.