WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Tonight SW District Council, tomorrow Planning Commission & Stakeholders Group, whose full roster is out

Even before we get to next week’s first open house for the Sound Transit West Seattle-Ballard light-rail extension, it will be part of three meetings tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Added to the Southwest District Council agenda (6:30 pm, Sisson Building/Senior Center, 4217 SW Oregon), the Junction Neighborhood Organization‘s presentation on what’s known so far about the “representative alignment” (here’s our coverage of the presentation at last week’s JuNO meeting).

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The Seattle Planning Commission will be briefed on, and will discuss, the “representative alignment” for the West Seattle-Ballard extension during its 3-5:30 pm meeting in the Boards and Commissions Room at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). Here’s the draft agenda.

THURSDAY EVENING: 5-8 pm in the board room at Union Station (401 S. Jackson), it’s the first meeting of the Stakeholder Advisory Group that Sound Transit is convening, with members appointed by the Elected Leadership Group. Its mission is explained here. The full list of appointees was made public moments ago; we’ve been awaiting it since hearing earlier today from Deb Barker of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition that she will be a member of the group. Here’s the full roster:

• Abigail Doerr, Transportation Choices Coalition

• Andres Arjona, Community Representative – Ballard

• Becky Asencio, Seattle Public Schools

• Deb Barker, Community Representative – West Seattle

• Brian King, Community Representative – West Seattle

• Bryce Yadon, Futurewise

• Colleen Echohawk, Chief Seattle Club

• Dave Gering, Manufacturing Industrial Council

• Erin Goodman, SODO Business Improvement Area

• Ginny Gilder, Force 10 Hoops/Seattle Storm

• Greg Nickels, Former Mayor of Seattle

• Hamilton Gardiner, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce

• Jon Scholes, Downtown Seattle Association

• Julia Park, Community Representative – Ballard

• Katie Garrow, Martin Luther King Labor Council

• Larry Yok, Community Representative – Chinatown/ID

• Maiko Winkler-Chin, Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation & Development Authority

• Mark Nagle, Expedia

• Mike Stewart, Ballard Alliance

• Paul Lambros, Plymouth Housing

• Peter Schrappen, Northwest Marine Trade Association

• Robert Cardona, Community Representative – Uptown

• Ron Sevart, Space Needle

• Savitha Reddy Pathi, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience

• Scott Rusch, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

• Steve Lewis, Alliance for People with disAbilities

• Walter Reese, Nucor Steel

• Warren Aakervik, Community Representative – Freight

• Willard Brown, Delridge Neighborhood Development Association

All three of the meetings we’ve mentioned above are open to the public.