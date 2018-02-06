PEDESTRIAN SAFETY: See what the city has scheduled for West Seattle in next 5 years

Often, city projects that seem to appear out of the blue were actually in the works for years, contained in voluminous city Master Plans. So we thought you might be interested in a plan that was presented to a City Council committee this afternoon – the Implementation Plan for the recently updated Pedestrian Master Plan. It contains lists of specific evaluations and projects planned for specific intersections and streets around the city, so we broke out what’s on the lists for West Seattle, and when (for the full citywide lists, see the document, embedded above or here in PDF):

UNSIGNALIZED CROSSINGS & CROSSING EVALUATIONS

*2019

35th Ave SW & SW Graham St – New Signal

SW Roxbury St & 32nd Ave SW – Pedestrian Refuge Island

SW Roxbury St & 28th Ave SW – Pedestrian Refuge Island

SW Roxbury St & 23rd Ave SW – Pedestrian Refuge Island

SW Roxbury St & 21st Ave SW – Pedestrian Refuge Island

35th Ave SW & SW Snoqualmie St – Evaluate for Signal

29th Ave SW & SW Barton St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

62nd Ave SW & SW Admiral Way – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

Delridge Way SW & SW Webster St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

*2020

California Ave SW & SW Brandon St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

24th Ave SW & Delridge Way SW – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

28th Ave SW & SW Thistle St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

23rd Ave SW & Delridge Way SW – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

Delridge Way SW & SW Cambridge St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

26th Ave SW & SW Cambridge St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

8th Ave SW & SW Cambridge St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

*2021

Olson Pl SW & SW Cambridge St – Evaluate for Signal

18th Ave SW & Delridge Way SW – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

21st Ave SW Turn Road & Delridge Way SW – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

60th Ave SW & Alki Ave SW – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

9th Ave SW & SW Cloverdale St = Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

Garlough Ave SW & SW Admiral Way – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

16th Ave SW & SW Orchard St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

48th Ave SW & SW Admiral Way – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

9th Ave SW & SW Trenton St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

*2022

3rd Ave SW & Olson Pl SW – Evaluate for Signal

California Ave SW & SW Findlay St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

25th Ave SW & SW Barton St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

10th Ave SW & SW Henderson St – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

51st Ave SW & SW Admiral Way – Evaluate for Crossing Upgrade

ARTERIAL SIDEWALKS

*2018

35th Ave SW between SW 100th St and SW 106th St – 6 blocks

NON-ARTERIAL SIDEWALKS

*2018

SW Orchard St between SW Myrtle St and Dumar Way SW – half-block

*2019

24th Ave SW between SW Thistle St and SW Barton St – 4 blocks

STAIRS/WALKWAYS

*2021

SW Edmunds St between Cottage Pl SW and 23rd Ave SW – stairs

*2022

SW Kenyon St between Delridge Way SW and 24th Ave SW – walkway

The implementation plan also mentions the new RapidRide corridors around the city – including the scheduled-for-2020 H Line on Delridge – as providing “potential crossing improvements and curb ramps,” and mentions Delridge, Fauntleroy, and 35th SW as “Vision Zero corridors.” No specifics on what’s next for 35th SW, which is running behind previously announced timelines for Phase 1 updates and Phase 2 plans. As for the Implementation Plan itself, SDOT says it will be updated each year. Committee members voted in favor of the resolution that formally adopts this plan, though that doesn’t mean everything in it will become reality – scheduling, funding, and other details would be separate.

ADDED TUESDAY NIGHT: Seattle Channel video from today’s meeting: