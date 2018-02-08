BASKETBALL: Overtime loss for West Seattle HS girls in first Metro tournament game

Wednesday night was the first time all season that the West Seattle High School girls had lost to a Metro League opponent – and it was in their first game of the Metro tournament. It took overtime to bring them down, with Cleveland winning 63-60. #32 Meghan Fiso was top scorer with 21 points:

#4 Kelsey Lenzie had 19:

And #20 Grace Sarver brought in 11:

The Wildcats were up by five at halftime, 32-27, but in the second half, they had trouble hanging onto the ball, and their shooting grew chilly. They were still up after the third quarter, 46-40, but then Cleveland tied it at 54 and forced the OT, which went the Eagles’ way.

Tonight (Thursday) at Nathan Hale HS at 7:30 pm, the girls play Garfield for Metro third place. They already are guaranteed a district-tournament berth, either Saturday or Tuesday, depending on what happens tonight.